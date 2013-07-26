July 26 Canadian contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc reported a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven mainly by growth at its communications business.

Net income rose to $28.0 million, or 15 cents per share, from $23.6 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 21 cents per share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $1.50 billion.