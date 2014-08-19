BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
LONDON Aug 20 Celgene's drug Revlimid should be an option on Britain's state health service for patients with serious bone marrow disorders and a specific chromosomal abnormality, the country's cost agency said on Wednesday.
The final draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) represents a change of tack after the medicine was rejected last year for treating myelodysplastic syndromes, which can lead to life-threatening diseases including leukaemia.
The latest decision follows the submission of revised analyses from Celgene and further information on the company's proposal to limit the cost of the drug. Celgene has agreed to provide Revlimid free of charge for anyone who needs more than 26 monthly cycles of treatment.
The draft guidance is now open for consultation before NICE issues final guidance.
March 21 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket has hired banks for an initial public offering (IPO) that could come in the second half of the year, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
March 22 Gold prices on Wednesday held firm close to near 3-week highs touched the session before, buoyed as the dollar weakened and equities fell on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.21 per ounce by 00340 GMT. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest since March 2 at $1,247.60. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,245.60. * The dollar index , which meas