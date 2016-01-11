Jan 11 Celgene Corp Chief Executive Officer Bob Hugin on Monday said he would step down as of March 1 and hand the reins to current President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Alles.

Shares of Celgene, which also issued a 2016 sales and earnings forecast slightly below Wall Street expectations, fell more than 7 percent.

Hugin, who will remain executive chairman and continue to lead the board of directors of the U.S. biotechnology company, made the surprise succession announcement to open the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. He has been part of Celgene management for nearly 17 years and CEO since 2010.

Jacqualyn Fouse, who currently heads the company's global hematology and oncology operations, will become president and COO, while Scott Smith, head of immunology and inflammation, will add the role of chair of the global management committee, Hugin said.

The company said it expects 2016 sales of $10.5 billion to $11 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $5.70 per share. Analysts on average are forecasting sales of $11.14 billion and adjusted earnings of $5.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Celgene also forecast 2016 sales of its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid of $6.6 billion to $6.7 billion, roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.

Hugin said he was very optimistic about the company meeting or exceeding its 2020 sales targets.

Celgene shares were down 7.1 percent at $101.21 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by James Dalgleish)