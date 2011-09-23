* Revlimid is Celgene's primary growth driver
* Removes hurdle to approval for use in more patients
* Celgene stock slips 0.3 pct
(Adds analyst, company comment, updates share price)
By Toni Clarke and Paul Sandle
Sept 23 European regulators ruled on Friday that
the benefits of Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) blood cancer drug Revlimid
outweigh the risks, a finding that could help clear the way for it
to be approved for wider use.
The positive ruling was expected. On Tuesday Celgene's shares
rose to a 12-month high of $65.86. They slipped 0.3 percent on
Friday in early trading on Nasdaq.
European regulators initiated a safety review, known as
Article 20, following concerns the drug might increase the risk
of new cancers, or second primary malignancies.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said the benefit-risk
balance for Revlimid remained positive within its approved
patient population. It is approved in the U.S. and Europe in
combination with dexamethasone in patients who have failed at
least one prior therapy.
Celgene is seeking approval to market the drug in Europe in
newly diagnosed patients and as a maintenance therapy.
The EMA concluded that newly diagnosed patients taking
Revlimid showed a fourfold increase in the number of new cancers,
including solid tumors and cancers of the blood and immune system
and recommended this information be included in the drug's
prescribing information.
"Although the studies were carried out in patients for whom
Revlimid is not currently indicated, the Agency's Committee for
Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was concerned that the
results could also be relevant for the approved patient
population," the EMA said in a statement.
The agency noted an increased risk of new cancers in the
current approved population but concluded that the benefits of
Revlimid, particularly improved survival, continue to outweigh
the risks.
FOCUS ON NEW PATIENT APPROVALS
Revlimid is the main driver of Celgene's growth. The
company expects 2011 sales of the drug to rise about 30 percent
to some $3.2 billion.
Investor attention will now focus on Europe's decision,
expected in the first half of next year, whether to approve the
drug for newly diagnosed patients.
"We feel increasingly confident in EU front line approval
and since this concern has been the most significant overhang
on the stock essentially all year, we think its full resolution
- which will only come with EU front-line approval - should
allow for shares to work into the $70 area," said Christopher
Raymond, an analyst at Robert W. Baird, in a research note.
Some analysts are more cautious.
The EMA made clear that its positive opinion refers at this
stage only to relapsed patients for whom the drug is already
approved. Data has shown the drug's proven ability in this
population to extend survival. So far, only one of three trials
in newly diagnosed patients - a trial known as CALGB - has
shown an overall survival benefit.
CALGB tested patients who had previously undergone a stem
cell transplant. The two other trials, known as IFM and MM-015,
tested patients who were not eligible for a transplant. These
two trials have not so far shown an overall survival benefit,
though they have shown the drug extends the length of time
before the disease progresses.
Brian Abrahams, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said the EMA's
insistence that its ruling only apply to relapsed patients
"perhaps raises the question of whether the survival benefits
observed in the CALGB study will be sufficient for label
expansion."
It is important for Celgene to win a label expansion in
Europe, where doctors, unlike those in the United States, are
not allowed to prescribe medicines for patient populations for
which they have not been approved. In the United States, many
physicians already prescribe Revlimid to newly diagnosed patients
on an "off-label" basis. Celgene expects to file for approval to
market the drug for newly diagnosed patients in the United States
early next year.
Greg Geissman, a spokesman for Celgene, said data from the
IFM and MM-015 trials continue to mature and they could over
time show a survival benefit.
Importantly, the EMA did not indicate that there is an
association between the duration of Revlimid therapy and the
risk of new cancers.
"This is potentially positive since it indicates that, if
approved in newly diagnosed patients, the EMA is unlikely to
place a duration cap on Revlimid use," said Mark Schoenebaum,
an analyst at ISI Group, in a research note.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke and Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg
Mahlich, Phil Berlowitz)