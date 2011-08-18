BRIEF-AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.
* AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.
NEW YORK Aug 18 Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) board has authorized the biotechnology company to buy back $2 billion more of its shares.
The company said on Thursday that it now has a total of about $2.25 billion remaining from previous authorizations plus the new one.
Celgene, which sells the cancer drug Revlimid, has a market value of nearly $26 billion. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets
* Western Gas Partners announces acquisition of interest in delaware basin gathering system