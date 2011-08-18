NEW YORK Aug 18 Celgene Corp's (CELG.O) board has authorized the biotechnology company to buy back $2 billion more of its shares.

The company said on Thursday that it now has a total of about $2.25 billion remaining from previous authorizations plus the new one.

Celgene, which sells the cancer drug Revlimid, has a market value of nearly $26 billion. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)