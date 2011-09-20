* Shares up more than 7 pct
* Gains reflect optimism about Revlimid safety review
* Review results expected within a few days
(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
BOSTON, Sept 20 Shares of Celgene Corp (CELG.O)
jumped more than 7 percent to a 12-month high on Tuesday amid
speculation that European regulators will conclude that the
benefits of the company's cancer drug Revlimid outweigh its
risks.
European regulators initiated a safety review, known as
Article 20, after concerns arose that the drug might increase
the risk of developing second primary malignancies.
An advisory panel to the European Commission is meeting
this week and an Article 20 decision is expected, possibly
early Friday.
Revlimid is Celgene's most important growth driver. It is
approved in the United States and Europe, in combination with
dexamethasone, to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have
failed at least one previous therapy.
The company has also applied for approval in Europe to
market the drug as a first-line treatment, and as a maintenance
therapy. Celgene expects to apply for the same additional
indications in the United States early next year.
"We expect favorable resolution of the Article 20 review
near term, removing an overhang and perhaps signaling
(European) receptivity toward front-line/maintenance label
expansion early next year," Wells Fargo analyst Brian Abrahams
said in a research note.
Celgene shares were up 7.1 percent to $65.52 in afternoon
Nasdaq trading.
