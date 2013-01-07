* Sees 2013 adjusted EPS $5.60 to $5.60
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $13.00 to $14.00
* Says to apply for apremilast psoriasis approval 2H '13
* Shares rise 4.5 percent
Jan 7 Celgene Corp on Monday forecast
2013 profit in line with Wall Street projections, introduced a
long-term outlook for 2017, and said results from two late-stage
trials of a drug for the skin disorder psoriasis were positive.
Celgene said it plans to file an application in the second
half of this year seeking U.S. approval for apremilast to treat
psoriasis. It previously said it would seek approval for the
oral drug as a treatment for psoriatic arthritis in the first
quarter of 2013, and in Europe, for both conditions, in the
second half of this year.
Celgene shares rose 4.5 percent to $85.82 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq.
The biotechnology company forecast total sales in 2013 of $6
billion and adjusted earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.60. The
forecast was roughly in line with analyst expectations for sales
of $6.05 billion and earnings of $5.56 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Celgene said it sees compound annual product sales growth
of 19 percent between 2013 and 2017.
Celgene said it now expects to report 2012 adjusted earnings
per share of about $4.90, topping analysts' average expectations
of $4.88 per share.
It said sales of its lead drug, Revlimid for multiple
myeloma, achieved fourth-quarter sales of just over $1 billion,
and it expects 2013 sales of the drug to be between $4.1 billion
to $4.2 billion.
The company reaffirmed its 2015 target of $8.0 to $9.0
billion in product sales and adjusted earnings per share of
$8.00 to $9.00. It introduced a 2017 target of $12 billion in
sales and adjusted earnings per share of $13.00 to $14.00.
"Given the new long-term guidance, the company's stock looks
unsustainably cheap to us," Geoff Porges, an analyst at Sanford
Bernstein, said in a research note. "With multiple important
events looming, the stock looks well positioned for upside in
2013."
Celgene also announced that apremilast met the primary and
major secondary goals of a pair of pivotal Phase III trials of
patients with chronic psoriasis.
The company said safety and tolerability of apremilast in
the late-stage trials was improved over what had been observed
in earlier studies.
