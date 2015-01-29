Jan 29 Celgene Corp on Thursday said early first quarter sales trends indicate the year is off to a strong start, and that it has growth drivers in place to meet or exceed its 2015 and long- term forecasts.

Earlier this month, the U.S. biotechnology company issued a 2020 forecast that called for revenue to exceed $20 billion, up from $7.56 billion in 2014.

On a conference call with analysts on Thursday, Celgene said it expects $17 billion of that to come from existing products, such as its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid and Abraxane for breast, lung and pancreatic cancer.

The remaining sales would come from label expansions of current medicines and six new product introductions, such as a high profile treatment for Crohn's disease. The company noted that not all the new programs have to be successful to reach that $3 billion sales target.

"We are confident that key growth drivers exist to meet or exceed 2015 and longer term forecasts," Chief Operating Officer Mark Alles said.

Jackie Fouse, head of hematology and oncology, said Abraxane was becoming the standard of care for pancreatic cancer in the United States.

Combinations of Abraxane with a variety of highly promising new drugs that spur the immune system to fight cancer, currently being tested, were not included in any sales forecasts, said Fouse. "That's upside potential that we have."

Celgene is awaiting U.S. and European approvals this year for use of Revlimid for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients rather than just after prior treatment has failed, which should help increase sales.

In addition, Fouse said the company has received reimbursement approval for Revlimid in Russia and anticipates pricing approval in Mexico.

The company also expressed confidence that its newer multiple myeloma drug, Pomalyst, would become a multibillion-dollar drug. Celgene targeted 2017 sales of $1.5 billion, up from 2014 sales of $690 million.

Celgene posted $47 million in fourth quarter sales of Otezla, its new drug for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, and said new prescriptions accelerated significantly since the September U.S. psoriasis approval.

The company is looking at Otezla launches in U.K., Germany and Nordic countries in early 2015, followed by launches in other European markets the same year. It is eyeing an approval in Japan in 2016.

Celgene also announced plans to initiate eight Phase I clinical programs in 2015 as it advances drugs in its early stage pipeline. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Gunna Dickson)