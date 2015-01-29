Jan 29 Celgene Corp on Thursday said
early first quarter sales trends indicate the year is off to a
strong start, and that it has growth drivers in place to meet or
exceed its 2015 and long- term forecasts.
Earlier this month, the U.S. biotechnology company issued a
2020 forecast that called for revenue to exceed $20 billion, up
from $7.56 billion in 2014.
On a conference call with analysts on Thursday, Celgene said
it expects $17 billion of that to come from existing products,
such as its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid and Abraxane
for breast, lung and pancreatic cancer.
The remaining sales would come from label expansions of
current medicines and six new product introductions, such as a
high profile treatment for Crohn's disease. The company noted
that not all the new programs have to be successful to reach
that $3 billion sales target.
"We are confident that key growth drivers exist to meet or
exceed 2015 and longer term forecasts," Chief Operating Officer
Mark Alles said.
Jackie Fouse, head of hematology and oncology, said Abraxane
was becoming the standard of care for pancreatic cancer in the
United States.
Combinations of Abraxane with a variety of highly promising
new drugs that spur the immune system to fight cancer, currently
being tested, were not included in any sales forecasts, said
Fouse. "That's upside potential that we have."
Celgene is awaiting U.S. and European approvals this year
for use of Revlimid for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma
patients rather than just after prior treatment has failed,
which should help increase sales.
In addition, Fouse said the company has received
reimbursement approval for Revlimid in Russia and anticipates
pricing approval in Mexico.
The company also expressed confidence that its newer
multiple myeloma drug, Pomalyst, would become a
multibillion-dollar drug. Celgene targeted 2017 sales of $1.5
billion, up from 2014 sales of $690 million.
Celgene posted $47 million in fourth quarter sales of
Otezla, its new drug for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis, and
said new prescriptions accelerated significantly since the
September U.S. psoriasis approval.
The company is looking at Otezla launches in U.K., Germany
and Nordic countries in early 2015, followed by launches in
other European markets the same year. It is eyeing an approval
in Japan in 2016.
Celgene also announced plans to initiate eight Phase I
clinical programs in 2015 as it advances drugs in its early
stage pipeline.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Gunna Dickson)