Jan 13 Celgene Corp raised its sales and profit forecasts for 2015 and 2017 on Monday, saying its improved view was based on its current momentum.

It also issued a 2014 forecast that was slightly lower than current Wall Street estimates, and a long-term forecast for sales of its flagship cancer drug Revlimid - $7 billion by 2017 - that the company called relatively conservative.

For 2014, Celgene expects sales of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion and adjusted earnings, excluding one-time items, of $7 to $7.20 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for sales of $7.43 billion and earnings of $7.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.