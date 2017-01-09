Jan 9 Celgene Corp raised its 2017 revenue and profit forecasts, as the company benefits from new patient market share gains for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.

The Summit, New Jersey-based company said on Monday it expected earnings per share of $7.10-$7.25 and revenue of $13.0 billion-$13.4 billion for 2017.

Celgene had previously forecast full-year earnings of $6.75-$7.00 per share and net product sales of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion.

Revlimid's net sales are expected in the range of $8.0 billion to $8.3 billion for 2017. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)