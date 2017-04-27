BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 17.5 percent jump in quarterly net income on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.
The company's net income rose to $941 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $801 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.51 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.