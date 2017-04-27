April 27 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp reported a 17.5 percent jump in quarterly net income on Thursday, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug Revlimid.

The company's net income rose to $941 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $801 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.96 billion from $2.51 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)