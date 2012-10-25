* Q3 EPS, excluding items, $1.29, vs. $1.27 avg analyst view
Oct 25 Celgene Corp's quarterly
earnings rose 14 percent, beating expectations on strong sales
of its Revlimid cancer treatment and lower costs, but investors
were more focused on ongoing studies of its promising new
medicines and wider uses for Revlimid.
The higher-than-expected profit was due in part to lower
costs of goods and a smaller number of outstanding company
shares, analysts said.
"Overall, we are pleased to see the company continuing to
deliver operating leverage and bottom-line beats with increases
in earnings guidance," Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoffrey Porges
said in a research note.
The company, which narrowly raised its full-year earnings
view, said on Thursday it earned $424 million, or 97 cents per
share, in the third quarter. That compared with $373 million, or
81 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, Celgene earned $1.29 per share,
exceeding analysts' average expectations by 2 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company now sees 2012 adjusted earnings of $4.85 to
$4.90 per share, up from its prior view of $4.80 to $4.85.
However, it slightly lowered the top end of its revenue forecast
range to $5.55 billion from $5.60 billion.
In a conference call with analysts, Celgene said its roster
of experimental drugs has the potential to drive future growth.
They include pomalidomide, for multiple myeloma patients who
have relapsed or failed to respond to other treatments, and
apremilast for psoriasis and arthritis associated with the skin
condition.
"Apremilast has the potential to transform Celgene," Chief
Executive Bob Hugin said.
Mara Goldstein, an analyst with Cantor Fitzgerald, said she
believes Wall Street is underestimating the potential of the
company's experimental drugs to propel earnings growth as
Revlimid matures and posts weaker sales gains.
"That's the most bullish I've heard the company on
apremilast," Goldstein said.
The company said it aims to seek U.S. marketing approval for
the drug in the first quarter of 2013 for psoriatic arthritis,
and in the second half of that year for treatment of moderate to
severe psoriasis.
Company revenue in the third quarter rose 14 percent to
$1.42 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $1.41
billion.
Sales of Revlimid, Celgene's biggest product and profit
driver, jumped 18 percent to $970 million, in line with Wall
Street forecasts. The growth was fueled by earlier and longer
patient use of the drug for multiple myeloma, and introduction
of the medicine in new regions.
Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells - a type of
white blood cell responsible for producing antibodies - that
affects the bone marrow. The cancer eventually interferes with
production of normal blood cells. The National Cancer Institute
estimated that 21,700 people in the United States will be
diagnosed with myeloma in 2012.
Sales of Abraxane, a treatment for metastatic breast cancer,
fell 6 percent to $106 million. Celgene said the decline was
partly due to a surge in U.S. demand for the drug in 2011 as a
result of shortages of standard chemotherapy agent paclitaxel.
Celgene, which had been criticized for paying $2.9 billion
in 2010 for Abraxis Bioscience in order to obtain Abraxane, is
hoping to broaden its use and is testing the drug in other types
of cancer, such as melanoma and pancreatic cancer.
U.S. regulators recently approved use of Abraxane as a
first-line treatment of the most common form of lung cancer.
The drug significantly delayed disease progression in
advanced melanoma patients in a late stage clinical trial and
was showing a trend toward improving overall survival, according
to preliminary data released by the company.
Goldstein said she expected peak annual Abraxane sales of
about $750 million to $800 million with its currently approved
uses, and possibly well over $1 billion if it proves effective
against other cancers.
Sales of Vidaza, used to treat a group of blood disorders
known as myelodysplastic syndromes, rose 15 percent to $220
million. Sales of Thalomid, the company's older treatment for
multiple myeloma, fell 10 percent to $75 million.
The company boosted its 2012 earnings forecast, excluding
special items, to between $4.85 and $4.90 per share, from a
previous view of $4.80 to $4.85.
Celgene said it expects full-year Revlimid sales to rise
about 18 percent to between $3.75 and $3.8 billion. It
previously forecast $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion.
Shares of Celgene were up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent at $74.28
in midday trading on the Nasdaq.
