Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Oct 24 Celgene Corp on Thursday reported lower third-quarter profit on higher costs, but sales of its flagship blood cancer drug Revlimid and of Abraxane for breast and lung cancer grew and the company raised its 2013 earnings forecast.
The U.S. biotechnology company said net profit fell to $372 million, or 87 cents per share, from $424 million, or 97 cents per share, a year before.
Excluding special items, Celgene earned $1.56 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.54 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Celgene said it now expects adjusted full-year earnings of $5.90 per share to $5.95 per share, up from its prior view of $5.80 to $5.90 and marking the third time this year that the company has boosted its 2013 forecast.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.