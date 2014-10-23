Oct 23 Celgene Corp on Thursday
reported third quarter profit rose 37 percent on increased sales
of its flagship multiple myeloma medicine Revlimid and strong
demand for its other drugs, and the U.S. biotechnology company
raised its full-year earnings forecast.
Celgene posted a net profit of $508 million, or 61 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $372 million, or 43 cents per
share on a stock split adjusted basis, a year ago.
Excluding one time items, Celgene earned 97 cents a share.
Analysts on average expected 95 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company now expects 2014 earnings, excluding items, of
$3.65 to $3.70 per share, up from its prior view of $3.60 to
$3.65 per share. It said revenue for the full year is now
expected to exceed its previous forecast of $7.6 billion.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot Editing by W Simon)