BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
July 24 Celgene Corp reported a 25 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by robust sales of its flagship cancer drug, Revlimid.
The U.S. biotechnology company's net profit rose to $597.8 million, or 72 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $478.1 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, it earned 90 cents per share.
Total revenue rose 17 percent to $1.87 billion.
Sales of multiple myeloma treatment Revlimid rose 15 percent to $1.21 billion. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering