GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
Jan 26 U.S. biotechnology company Celgene Corp on Thursday, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its flagship multiple myeloma drug, Revlimid.
The company's revenue rose to $2.98 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $2.56 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $429 million, or 53 cents per share, from $561 million, or 69 cents per share.
Celgene also said it would buy privately held Delinia Inc for an upfront payment of $300 million to bolster its inflammation and immunology pipeline. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.