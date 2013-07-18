(Corrects paragraph 1 to say the drug was compared to another drug and not a placebo)

July 18 Celgene Corp said it will stop a late-stage trial of its blood cancer drug Revlimid after it observed a higher number of deaths in patients taking the drug compared to those on another treatment.

The trial was placed on a clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on July 12, Celgene said. The study was testing the drug in previously untreated, elderly patients with B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)