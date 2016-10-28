SAO PAULO Oct 28 The Brazilian government has
set Nov. 30 as the date for the auction to sell state-controlled
Centrais Elétricas de Goiás SA, the state-controlled bank in
charge of the process said on Friday.
According to state development bank BNDES, which is
overseeing the process, potential bidders must present the
necessary requirements by Nov. 25. Brazil's Mines and Energy
Ministry said on Aug. 16 that some of the companies that had
shown preliminary interest in the company known as Celg-D failed
to deliver the financial guarantees needed to participate in the
auction.
The sale, which was scheduled for Friday, was expected to
raise at least 2.8 billion reais ($881 million).
($1 = 3.1779 reais)
(Reporting by Luciano Costa de Paula; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)