JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South Africa's Blue Label Telecoms said on Thursday it has offered $263 million for just over a third of unlisted mobile phone operator Cell C Ltd.

Blue Label Telecoms said it would inject 4 billion rand ($263 million) to recapitalise the debt-laden company in exchange for a 35 percent stake.

($1 = 15.2375 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)