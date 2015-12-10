Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South African mobile operator Cell C said on Thursday a 4 billion rand ($263 million) cash injection from Blue Label Telecom would reduce the stake of Saudi Arabia's Oger Telecom to 35 percent.
Oger Telecom is controlling shareholder in Cell C with over 70 percent stake. ($1 = 15.2148 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order