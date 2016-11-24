(Adds quotes, details and share price)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 24 A major investor in the parent company of South Africa's Cell C Ltd has launched a court challenge aimed at stopping the sale of a 45-percent stake in the mobile phone operator to Blue Label Telecoms, according to court papers seen by Reuters on Thursday.

CellSAF holds a 25 percent stake in 3C Telecommunications, which in turn owns Cell C, South Africa's third-largest mobile phone operator.

CellSAF said in the court papers it was not informed about the sale of the stake in Cell C to Blue Label and the transaction "unfairly disregards the interests of CellSAF."

Blue Label, the largest distributor of pre-paid airtime and data in Africa's most industrialised country, said in October it would pay 5.5 billion rand ($400 million) for a 45 percent stake in debt-laden Cell C.

At 1205 GMT, Blue Label shares were down 2.1 percent to 18.86 rand.

Blue Label spokesman Michael Campbell said he could not comment as the firm had not received a court summons from CellSAF. 3C could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal, which is part of Cell C's efforts to reduce its debt of around 20 billion rand, would dilute CellSAF's indirect interest in the mobile firm from 25 percent to 7.5 percent, according to the court papers.

($1 = 14.1900 rand)

