CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
June 26 Celladon Corp said it would suspend further development of its gene-therapy drug for heart failure, months after the treatment failed a mid-stage trial.
The company's shares fell 34 percent to $1.34 in premarket trading.
Celladon also announced a second reduction in its workforce on Friday.
The company's lead drug, Mydicar, failed the mid-stage trial in April, wiping out almost 80 percent of the company's market value.
Celladon earlier this month named Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare as its exclusive financial adviser and started a process to seek a merger or sale.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBAI, April 3 Stock markets in the Middle East diverged on Monday with Dubai and Egypt's index outperforming their peers while shares of Abu Dhabi National Energy soared again on investors' optimism that the company had turned a corner.