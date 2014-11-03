BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as CFO
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Daniel Geffken as chief financial officer
Nov 3 Cellavision Ab :
* Zlatko Rihter appointed new President/CEO
* Zlatko Rihter serves as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Origio A/S
* Says Zlatko Rihter starts his assignment as CEO for Cellavision no later than Feb. 1, 2015 succeeding Yvonne Mårtensson
* Cytokinetics announces preclinical data for CK-2127107 presented at MDA Scientific Conference
* Sanofi genzyme extends its multiple myeloma journey partners program to cities nationwide to help improve patient outcomes through peer-to-peer education