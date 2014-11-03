Nov 3 Cellavision Ab :

* Zlatko Rihter appointed new President/CEO

* Zlatko Rihter serves as Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales and Marketing at Origio A/S

* Says Zlatko Rihter starts his assignment as CEO for Cellavision no later than Feb. 1, 2015 succeeding Yvonne Mårtensson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)