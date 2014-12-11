Dec 11 Cellavision Ab :

* Receives its first major order for the veterinary market

* Order supplies equipment to multiple laboratories and will be delivered before end of this year

* Received its first major order to a veterinary laboratory chain in US market

* Order has a value of about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.33 million)