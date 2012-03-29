JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's Cell C
aims to double its market share in the next three to four years
by luring customers from rivals MTN Group and Vodacom
, its incoming CEO said, according to Business Day
newspaper.
South Africa's third-largest mobile firm now has about 13
percent of the mobile market in Africa's top economy and is
targeting 25 percent, Alan Knott-Craig said in a speech on
Wednesday, according to the newspaper.
"The only place to steal new users is from other players in
the industry," the paper quoted him as saying. "The bigger
networks have too much traffic for spectrum."
Unlisted Cell C will also target increasing demand for data,
the paper quoted Knott-Craig as saying.
Knott-Craig is due to take up his position on April 1. A
mobile industry veteran, he helped found Vodacom in 1993 and
served as its chief executive from 1996 to 2008. Vodacom is now
a unit of Britain's Vodafone.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)