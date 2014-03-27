Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
March 27 Cellcast Plc
* Operating revenue 15.54 million pounds (2012: £19.16 million)
* Loss for year 2.49 million pounds (2012: loss 0.06 million pounds)
* Agreement signed with Entertainment Network ltd resulting in one off payment of 2.98 million pounds (approximately 2 million pounds net) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.