By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Oct 26 Cellcom Israel Chief
Executive Amos Shapira handed in his resignation effective Dec.
31 after six years at the helm of Israel's largest mobile phone
operator, which is facing increased competition and pricing
wars.
The board of Cellcom, which is controlled by holding company
IDB Holding , nominated Nir Sztern as the company's
CEO, effective Jan. 1, the company said on Wednesday.
Sztern, born in 1971, has served since 2010 as CEO of
internet service provider Netvision, which became a wholly owned
subsidiary of Cellcom on Aug. 31. From 2008 to 2010 he served as
deputy CEO of Pelephone, Israel's third-largest mobile phone
operator and a subsidiary of Bezeq Israel Telecom , the
country's largest telecoms group.
"We believe that investors will view Shapira's resignation
negatively, as Shapira is viewed as one of the most capable
managers in the sector," Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Gussow
said.
Particularly troubling is the timing of the resignation,
which comes just as Cellcom faces new competition, he said.
"The sector is already experiencing significant pricing
erosion from a price war that began earlier this year between
the established mobile players," Gussow said.
Cellcom's shares were down 2.3 percent to 78.21 shekels in
early afternoon trade, compared with a flat broader Tel Aviv
market.
Competition in the mobile phone market, which is dominated
by Cellcom, Partner Communications and Pelephone, is
set to intensify. In a bid to lower prices, the Communications
Ministry issued licences for two more mobile operators as well
as several mobile virtual network operators, which will use the
infrastructure of existing operators.
Cellcom posted a 25 percent drop in second-quarter profit in
August and said it expected regulatory changes and increased
competition to continue to weigh on its performance.
Cellcom and rivals were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep
reduction in fees mobile phone operators charge each other to
connect calls and the elimination of exit fines for customers.
Cellcom's acquisition of sister company Netvision, also part
of the IDB group, was the latest in the consolidation of
Israel's telecoms sector as operators seek to transform
themselves into more comprehensive companies. Netvision also
provides domestic and international calling services.
"Six years ago, when IDB acquired the controlling stake in
the company, it was Mr. Shapira's spirit which turned around the
company's position in the market and today it is the leading
company in all parameters," IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner said in a
statement.
Shapira, who had been CEO of flag carrier El Al Israel
Airlines between 2002 and 2005, also led Cellcom to an
initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, in which
the company raised $400 million in 2007.
Ori Licht, head of research at IBI Investment House, said
Shapira's resignation was an "earthquake" for the company,
noting he led Cellcom to impressive achievements and better
results than its competitors.
Licht said Sztern was well regarded and has been in the
communications market for many years but will still need to
prove himself at Cellcom.
The website of financial newspaper Globes cited sources
close to Shapira as saying he told them he was leaving for
personal reasons and that "after six years on the job, every
organisation needs a change," and said increased competition was
not the reason for his resignation.
($1 = 3.65 shekels)
