JERUSALEM, June 13 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday it would demand French-backed Golan Telecom pay 900 million shekels ($233 million) in compensation for dropping a deal they were negotiating to work with a rival.

Cellcom had offered to buy Golan, but Israel's regulators opposed the purchase earlier this year, arguing such a deal ran contrary to its efforts to introduce more competition to the market.

Cellcom has since said that the parties were negotiating an agreement, subject to regulatory approval, that would allow Golan to continue to use Cellcom's networks.

But cable TV provider Hot, which is owned by French cable group Altice and also has a fixed-line and Internet network, took the industry by surprise on Friday, announcing it was negotiating its own 10-year deal with Golan.

Cellcom, in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, said the new Golan-Hot agreement breaches the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) and National Roaming Agreement (NRA) it had previously reached with Golan.

If the deal with HOT is not changed, Cellcom said it would terminate the SPA and demand 600 million shekels as defined in that agreement. It would also demand the recovery of 300 million shekels of discounts it provided Golan under the NRA.

"Should Golan Telecom and its shareholders fail to remedy all such breaches within the time frame set in the agreement, (Cellcom) will take all actions available to it under the SPA, NRA and applicable law, against them," it said.

The dispute has its roots in changes to Israel's telecom market since 2012 when the government opened the industry to a host of new operators, including Golan, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for Cellcom and two other incumbents.

Golan launched in 2012, offering rock-bottom prices that its competitors have struggled to meet and has taken about 10 percent of Israel's mobile market. It is owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel. ($1 = 3.8690 shekels) (Editing by Keith Weir)