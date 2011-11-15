* Q3 net profit 199 mln shekels vs 245 mln forecast

* Revenue falls 3.7 pct to 1.665 bln shekels

* CFO: Price erosion to continue to affect results in Q4

* Shares down 2.9 pct in Tel Aviv trade (Adds analysts' comments, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 15 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, warned that price erosion and regulatory changes which sliced into third-quarter earnings would continue to weigh on results in the fourth period.

Cellcom and rivals Partner and Bezeq unit Pelephone were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep reduction in fees mobile operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination of exit fines for customers.

"The cellular market underwent changes this year that significantly affected the level of competition and acceleration of price erosion, causing a decrease in revenues and profits," Cellcom CEO Amos Shapira said in a statement.

"Notwithstanding, Cellcom Israel has continued to maintain its leading position, and even strengthen its position among its competitors."

Yaacov Heen, chief financial officer, said the reduction of interconnect fees and price erosion would "continue to affect our results for the fourth quarter as well."

IBI Investment House research head Ori Licht said the fourth quarter is seasonally weak and estimated this quarter would be especially so.

"Examining Cellcom's expense structure, which included a significant increase in sales and marketing costs and a deterioration in gross profit, we estimate these trends will be repeated even more substantially in the fourth quarter and as competition intensifies," he said.

In a bid to lower prices, Israel's Communications Ministry issued licences for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which will use the infrastructure of existing operators, while approving the establishment of two more mobile providers.

Harel Finance analyst Rami Rozen estimated fourth quarter results likely would be weaker than the third quarter's as a new MVNO begins operation.

"Since Cellcom has a relatively high component of prepaid subscribers compared with other cellular companies, it is more likely than Partner or Pelephone to be hurt by the entry of MVNOs to the market," he said.

Cellcom's quarterly net income fell 40 percent to 199 million shekels ($54 million) from 332 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.7 percent to 1.67 billion shekels, with service revenue down 20.9 percent due to the reduction in interconnect fees and airtime price erosion.

Analysts had forecast net profit of 245.2 million shekels on revenue of 1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Handset revenue jumped by 114.5 percent as more smartphones and advanced 3G handsets were sold. But Licht said this type of revenue would not be permanent.

Shares in Cellcom, a unit of IDB Holding, were down 2.9 percent to 75.14 shekels in afternoon trade.

The company's subscriber base increased by 0.4 percent to 3.391 million at the end of September, with subscribers to its lucrative third-generation network amounting to 1.28 million.

Pelephone, Israel's third largest mobile operator, reported a 1.5 percent drop in revenue while its subscriber base rose to 2.93 million. Partner will report on Nov. 23.

Cellcom declared a dividend for the quarter of 1.9 shekels a share, or a total of 189 million shekels.

($1 = 3.73 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes and David Cowell)