* Q2 net profit 244 mln shekels, vs 266 mln forecast

* Q2 revenue down 6 percent to 1.59 billion shekels

* Subscriber base 3.37 million at end of June

* Shares dip 1.8 pct in Tel Aviv

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 8 Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone operator, posted a 25 percent drop in second-quarter profit that missed forecasts and said it expected regulatory changes and increased competition to continue to weigh on its performance.

Cellcom and rivals were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep reduction in fees mobile phone operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination of exit fines for customers.

"We continued to see the impact of the regulatory changes and the accelerated competition on our results as well as on the whole market," Yaacov Heen, Cellcom's chief financial officer, said in a statement on Monday.

"The reduction of interconnect fees and the continued price erosion had an adverse effect on our service revenues and profitability and we estimate that they will continue to affect our results," he said.

Shares of Cellcom, a unit of IDB Holding , fell 1.8 percent in Tel Aviv.

"I do not see good news in the near future in the sector so I still recommend avoiding the sector," said Ori Licht, head of research at the IBI Investment House.

Competition in the mobile phone market, which is dominated by three companies led by Cellcom and whose penetration rate is well above 100 percent, is set to intensify.

In a bid to lower prices, Israel's Communications Ministry issued licences for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which will use the infrastructure of existing operators, while approving the establishment of two more mobile providers.

Cellcom's quarterly net income fell to 244 million shekels ($69 million), or 2.45 shekels per share, from 326 million shekels, or 3.30 shekels a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to 1.59 billion shekels, with service revenues down 24.5 percent due to competition and the impact from the regulatory changes. Part of the drop was offset by higher handset sales.

Cellcom was forecast to earn 266 million shekels on revenue of 1.56 billion, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The company's subscriber base edged up 0.7 percent to 3.367 million at the end of June with subscribers to its lucrative third-generation network amounting to 1.22 million.

Earlier this month, Bezeq Telecom unit Pelephone, Israel's third largest mobile operator, reported a 0.6 percent rise in revenue while its subscriber base rose to 2.89 million.

Partner , the second largest mobile operator, will publish its results on Wednesday.

Cellcom declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2.33 shekels a share, or a total of 232 million shekels.

($1 = 3.54 shekels) (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen)