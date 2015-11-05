* Golan has 900,000 subscribers, Cellcom has 2.85 mln

* Golan revenue to top 500 mln shekels in 2015

* Finance minister sets out opposition to deal (Adds comments from finance, communications ministries, Golan, analyst)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 5 Israel's Cellcom agreed on Thursday to buy smaller low-cost mobile phone rival Golan Telecom for 1.17 billion shekels ($301 million) but political opposition swiftly threatened the deal.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon voiced strong opposition to the takeover of French-owned Golan in a letter to the country's acting anti-trust regulator.

"Approving the deal will be a serious blow to competition in the cellular market and will lead to a rise in prices," said Kahlon, who as communications minister from 2009-13 was responsible for introducing competition into the mobile market.

Golan, owned by French businessmen Michael Golan and Xavier Niel, is one of the four other mobile network operators in Israel besides market leader Cellcom. It launched in 2012 when the government issued new licences to boost competition in a sector that had been dominated until then by three players.

Golan offered rock-bottom prices that its competitors struggled to meet. In August it hired an investment bank to explore options, including putting the company up for sale.

Israel's mobile phone market had been expected to consolidate amid concerns that competition is undermining firms' ability to invest in infrastructure.

Israel's telecoms regulator is now considering allowing consolidation that would enable prices to rise and permit companies to make more profit to plough back in to infrastructure.

But it remains to be seen whether it will allow the country's biggest operator to buy a rival.

The Communications Ministry said on Thursday that once it receives the documents pertaining to the detail it will examine the proposal together with the anti-trust authority.

"There is no assurance that the agreement shall be approved by the Israeli regulators, which the company estimates to be challenging," Cellcom said.

Communications Ministry director-general Shlomo Filber told Reuters last week he was not opposed to mergers, as long as there is enough competition and no negative impact on infrastructure.

While the number of mobile operators and European benchmarks make a clear case for consolidation, the removal of Golan might prove politically unpopular, UBS analyst Roni Biron said.

"A new antitrust commissioner will be appointed next month but a decision will likely take longer," he said.

Golan has about 900,000 customers and is expected to end 2015 with revenue exceeding 500 million shekels and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 204 million shekels. Cellcom has 2.85 million subscribers.

"The acquisition of Golan Telecom will allow us to add a low-cost brand to our portfolio," Cellcom Chairman Ami Erel said.

Golan's CEO Michael Golan said that if the deal is authorised, Golan Telecom will operate as a subsidiary with its own brand and tariffs.

"Attractive prices will remain," he told Israel Radio.

A 90 percent price drop in the past five years means today an Israeli family of six can get all its calls, messages and 10 gigabytes of data for as little as $30 a month.

($1 = 3.8885 shekels) (Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Keith Weir)