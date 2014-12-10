JERUSALEM Dec 10 Israel's two largest mobile
phone operators, Cellcom and Partner Communications
, will drop out of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange's (TASE)
blue-chip TA-25 index as of Dec. 15.
They will be replaced by flavourings and specialty
ingredients company Frutarom and real estate firm
Melisron, the TASE said on Wednesday.
The TASE updates its indexes twice a year.
Cellcom and Partner, which operates under
the Orange brand name, have been squeezed by the addition of six
new mobile phone operators in Israel that has led to a steep
drop in revenue and profits. The two companies' shares have
fallen, hitting their market capitalisation.
Shares in both Cellcom and Partner are down about 26 percent
so far in 2014 and have shed some 70 percent the past five
years. Their market capitalisations are both about 3.6 billion
shekels, according to Thomson Reuters data.
They will now join the mid-cap TA-75 index.
Frutarom's market value is about 6.1 billion shekels ($1.55
billion), while Melisron's market capitalisation is around 4.4
billion shekels, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cellcom and Partner, which also own divisions that provide
internet and long-distance calling services, have said they plan
to offer TV services to help bring in more revenue.
($1 = 3.9288 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)