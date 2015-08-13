JERUSALEM Aug 13 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported an 85 percent drop in second quarter net profit, hurt by intense competition in the industry and a one-off expense for a voluntary retirement programme.

Cellcom said on Thursday it earned 12 million shekels ($3.2 million) in the second quarter, down from 79 million a year earlier. This was slightly above a forecast of 3.5 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscriber numbers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom is hoping to take advantage of telecoms reforms, in which Bezeq Israel Telecom, the owner of a nationwide DSL network, must lease its infrastructure to smaller rivals.

Cellcom has already launched an Internet-based television service that has so far recruited 42,000 customers and it now offers a low-price package of TV, home phone and high-speed Internet.

Cellcom also said it was negotiating with smaller mobile operator Golan and Israel's Communications Ministry over a 3G and 4G network sharing agreement with Golan.

In the second quarter, revenue fell 10 percent to 1.04 billion shekels, led by a 15 percent fall in service revenue. Cellcom lost 37,000 customers in the quarter, pushing its subscriber base down to 2.848 million at the end of June.

The retirement plan cost was 25 million shekels in the April-June period.

Rival Partner Communications, reported an 80 percent decline in second-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of the fierce competition.

Pelephone, another rival and a unit of Bezeq, is due to report later in August.

Cellcom opted not to distribute a dividend for the second quarter.

($1 = 3.8037 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)