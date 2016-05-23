TEL AVIV May 23 Israel's largest mobile phone
operator, Cellcom, reported a rise in quarterly profit
as lower expenses offset a drop in revenue stemming from fierce
competition in the sector.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that
led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom
and two incumbent rivals.
Cellcom said on Monday it earned 59 million shekels
($15 million) in the first quarter, up from 26 million a year
earlier when it was hit by a 30 million shekel one-time expense.
Revenue slipped 3.8 percent to 1.02 billion shekels as
service revenues dipped 3.3 percent due to an erosion in mobile
rates resulting from intensified competition.
Cellcom added 11,000 customers in the quarter to its TV
service, bringing its subscriber base to 75,000 households.
"We expect the market's competition level, as characterised
in the first quarter, will remain at a similar pace in the
upcoming quarters," said Shlomi Fruhling, chief financial
officer. "Accordingly, the group continues to work to reduce its
operating expenses."
Its mobile subscriber base fell 2.5 percent from a year
earlier to 2.813 million.
Cellcom had offered to buy smaller rival Golan Telecom but
Israel's regulators have opposed the purchase. Cellcom has since
said the parties are negotiating an agreement, subject to
regulatory approval, that would allow Golan to continue to use
Cellcom's networks.
Cellcom this month launched a new voluntary retirement plan
but the number of employees who will join the plan and the
expense it will record in the second quarter are unknown.
($1 = 3.8727 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)