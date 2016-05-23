TEL AVIV May 23 Israel's largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom, reported a rise in quarterly profit as lower expenses offset a drop in revenue stemming from fierce competition in the sector.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom said on Monday it earned 59 million shekels ($15 million) in the first quarter, up from 26 million a year earlier when it was hit by a 30 million shekel one-time expense.

Revenue slipped 3.8 percent to 1.02 billion shekels as service revenues dipped 3.3 percent due to an erosion in mobile rates resulting from intensified competition.

Cellcom added 11,000 customers in the quarter to its TV service, bringing its subscriber base to 75,000 households.

"We expect the market's competition level, as characterised in the first quarter, will remain at a similar pace in the upcoming quarters," said Shlomi Fruhling, chief financial officer. "Accordingly, the group continues to work to reduce its operating expenses."

Its mobile subscriber base fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier to 2.813 million.

Cellcom had offered to buy smaller rival Golan Telecom but Israel's regulators have opposed the purchase. Cellcom has since said the parties are negotiating an agreement, subject to regulatory approval, that would allow Golan to continue to use Cellcom's networks.

Cellcom this month launched a new voluntary retirement plan but the number of employees who will join the plan and the expense it will record in the second quarter are unknown. ($1 = 3.8727 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)