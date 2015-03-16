TEL AVIV, March 16 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported on Monday sharply lower fourth-quarter net profit and a decline in revenue as competition in the sector continued.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.

Cellcom's quarterly net profit fell 46 percent to 55 million shekels ($13.6 million) against a forecast of 54 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue dropped 5.7 percent to 1.14 billion shekels, compared with the poll's 1.11 billion shekel forecast.

The company's board decided not to distribute a dividend for the fourth quarter. ($1 = 4.0331 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)