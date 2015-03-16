Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TEL AVIV, March 16 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported on Monday sharply lower fourth-quarter net profit and a decline in revenue as competition in the sector continued.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Cellcom and two incumbent rivals.
Cellcom's quarterly net profit fell 46 percent to 55 million shekels ($13.6 million) against a forecast of 54 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue dropped 5.7 percent to 1.14 billion shekels, compared with the poll's 1.11 billion shekel forecast.
The company's board decided not to distribute a dividend for the fourth quarter. ($1 = 4.0331 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
