(The following was issued by Israel's Cellcom ):)

Aug 29 - Cellcom Israel Ltd (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that following previous reports regarding the proposed merger transaction between the Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Netvision, all required approvals for the merger, except for the Companies Registrar Merger Certificate have been obtained.

The parties intend to complete the merger transaction on August 31, 2011, subject to the receipt of the Merger Certificate until such time.

