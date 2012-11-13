JERUSALEM Nov 13 Leader Capital Markets raised its price target for Cellcom to 38 shekels from 30 after Israel's largest mobile phone operator reported good quarterly results.

Analyst Sabina Podval in a report on Tuesday maintained a "market perform" recommendation for shares of Cellcom, which were 3.5 percent higher at 36 shekels in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

($1 = 3.93 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)