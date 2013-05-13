TEL AVIV May 13 Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, reported a 61 percent drop in quarterly net profit and projected further declines in revenue in the second quarter amid intense competition.

Cellcom on Monday posted first-quarter net profit of 67 million shekels ($18.8 million), down from 173 million a year earlier as revenue fell 20.6 percent to 1.26 billion shekels. The company was forecast to earn 72 million shekels on revenue of 1.3 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up last year with the entry of six new operators, sparking a price war - with unlimited calling plans for $25 a month or lower.

The aggressive pricing competition during the past year is reflected in the first quarter results, Cellcom Chief Executive Nir Sztern said.

"In this quarter we also saw a decline in revenues from cellular handsets, as a result of a decline in prices and a reduction in handset sales," he said.

Due to the capital market's forecast for high inflation in the second quarter, Cellcom expects a material increase in financing expenses, which would hurt net income, said Yaacov Heen, Cellcom's chief financial officer.

"Furthermore, we expect continued erosion of revenues in the second quarter, although in a more moderate rate than experienced in previous quarters," he said. "On the other hand, we expect an improvement in free cash flow in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of this year, mainly due to a continued decrease in the purchase of cellular handsets."

Its subscriber base fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier to 3.17 million.

Cellcom opted against paying a quarterly dividend, saying it wanted to strengthen its balance sheet at this time of uncertainty. The board, it added, will evaluate its decision in the coming quarters as market conditions develop.

Rival Pelephone, a unit of Bezeq Israel Telecom, earlier reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly profit and 22.5 percent fall in revenue.

($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)