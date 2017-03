Dec 19 Cellcura ASA :

* Dag Dvergsten converts 9.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.29 million) of its convertible loan into shares in Cellcura at a subscription price of 0.20 crown per share

* Share capital will be increased with 9.5 million crowns by issuance of 47.5 million new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3385 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)