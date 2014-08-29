BRIEF-Japan Tissue Engineering to sell patent of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 mln yen
* Says it plans to sell the patent of a type of Autologous Cultured Cartilage in China for 300 million yen
Aug 29 Cellcura ASA : * Says Q2 revenue NOK 404,000 versus NOK 2 million * Says Q2 operating loss NOK 4.7 million versus loss NOK 5.9 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Third potentiator in growing portfolio of cystic fibrosis drug candidates
ZURICH, March 22 Novartis said on Wednesday its serelaxin drug for patients with acute heart failure had failed a global phase III trial which tested its ability to reduce deaths from the condition.