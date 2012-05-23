* 19 pct response rate vs 14 pct for chemotherapy
* Response rate 36 pct for high GPNMB levels/triple negative
May 23 Interim results from a mid-stage trial of
Celldex Therapeutics Inc's experimental drug showed
trends toward reducing tumors in patients with advanced breast
cancer, with rates improving for those patients with high levels
of a key protein.
The drug, CDX-011, which links a tumor-targeting antibody to
a cell-killing chemotherapy drug, was tested in 122 patients
whose breast cancer had progressed despite several previous
rounds of standard therapy.
In the study, released by the company on Wednesday, 19
percent of patients taking CDX-011 saw their tumors shrink,
compared with 14 percent of those treated with standard
chemotherapy.
CDX-011 is designed to target GPNMB, a protein produced on
the surface of several types of malignant tumors. In trial
patients with GPNMB on at least 25 percent of tumor cells, 32
percent responded to the drug, compared with 13 percent of
chemotherapy patients.
"GPNMB helps the tumor cell to move around," said Dr. Linda
Vahdat, director of the breast cancer research program at Weill
Cornell Medical College and the study's lead investigator. "It
almost seems like this drug puts the brakes on that process by
taking away its legs."
For patients with high levels of GPNMB as well as "triple
negative" breast cancer - meaning cancer that its not sensitive
to estrogen, progesterone or a protein known as Her2 - the
response rate was 36 percent compared with no responses in the
control group.
Side affects associated with CDX-011, also known as
glembatumumab vedotin, included rash and peripheral neuropathy.
The company said it expects to announce updated results from
the Phase II trial in the fourth quarter of this year.
"This patient population has a very real need," said Tom
Davis, chief medical officer at Celldex. "It is reasonable to
consider a single-arm study ... a randomized study is also a
possibility."
About 15 percent of breast cancer patients are triple
negative, while high expression of GPNMB occurs in about 27
percent, according to Celldex. Because there is some overlap,
both groups account for an estimated 35 percent of the total
breast cancer population.
About 227,000 U.S. women are diagnosed with invasive breast
cancer each year, according to the American Cancer Society.
Chief Executive Officer Anthony Marucci said Celldex will
consider partnerships to develop CDX-011, but plans to move
forward with the drug regardless of any such deals.
(Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)