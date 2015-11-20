(Adds share price, paragraph 2)
Nov 20 New data from a midstage trial show that
Celldex Therapeutics Inc's experimental brain cancer
vaccine, combined with standard therapy, continues to improve
chances of survival for patients with recurrent cancer.
The updated results sent shares of Celldex up $1.74, or 12
percent, to $16.23 on the Nasdaq.
The therapy, designed to enlist the body's immune system to
fight glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), showed that 25 percent of
patients given Celldex's Rintega along with Roche Holding AG's
Avastin were alive after two years, compared with no
survivors in the group of patients given only Avastin.
Results from the 73-patient trial were presented on Friday
at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society for
Neuro-Oncology.
"The long-term survival benefit observed in this study is
unprecedented," Dr. David Reardon, clinical director at
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's Center for Neuro-Oncology, and
the study's lead investigator said in a statement.
Rintega, which was granted breakthrough therapy designation
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, targets a
specific genetic mutation that occurs in about 30 percent of GBM
tumors.
Currently, the median survival for such patients with
recurrent GBM is about nine months, Celldex said.
The latest trial results showed that 32 percent of patients
treated with Rintega, also known as rindopepimut, and Avastin,
or bevacizumab, were alive after 18 months, compared with 13
percent of those given only Avastin.
Celldex has previously reported that the trial met its main
goal of showing that Rintega patients were more likely to be
alive after six months without their cancer worsening.
Celldex said it expects to report early next year interim
results from a study of Rintega in patients with newly diagnosed
GBM.
