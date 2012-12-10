BRIEF-Mic reports qtrly earnings per share $0.89
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
NEW YORK Dec 10 Celldex Therapeutics Inc : * Up 9.6 percent to $6.05 in premarket after CDX-011 phase 2 study results in patients with glycoprotein NMB (GPNMB)-expressing, advanced, heavily pretreated breast cancer
* MIC reports 2016 financial results in line with guidance, increases dividend
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes
* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results