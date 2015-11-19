Nov 19 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and
France's Servier have snapped up rights to a promising cell
therapy developed by French biotech firm Cellectis to
fight blood cancers.
The so-called CAR T cell technology used by Cellectis
involves reprogramming immune system cells to hunt out cancer.
The "off-the-shelf" approach recently proved very successful in
the case of a baby whom doctors thought almost certain to die.
Cellectis said on Thursday that Servier had exercised an
option to acquire the exclusive worldwide rights to UCART19,
which is about to enter initial Phase I clinical tests, and
Pfizer would work with Servier on the drug's development.
Pfizer will have rights to sell the treatment in the United
States, with Servier responsible for marketing elsewhere. The
tie-up is separate from Pfizer's collaboration with Cellectis
announced in 2014, which did not include UCART19.
Cellectis will get $38.2 million upfront from Servier and is
eligible for over $300 million in milestone payments, research
financing and royalties on sales. Financial terms for the
Servier agreement with Pfizer were not disclosed.
UCART19 is being tested for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.
Cellectis is developing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell, or
CAR-T, immunotherapies using engineered cells from a single
donor for use in multiple patients.
This so-called allogeneic approach is in contrast to other
autologous technologies that rely on engineering a patient's own
T-cells and the aim is to make it possible to treat cancer using
a standardised off-the-shelf product. Such cells could be frozen
and shipped anywhere in the world, for almost immediate use.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)