CORRECTED-BRIEF-Air Canada announces departure of vice president & COO Klaus Goersch (April 3)
* Announces departure of vice president & chief operating officer Klaus Goersch, effective from April 30, 2017
Jan 8 Cellectis SA :
* Plans to conduct registered initial public offering in the U.S.
* Timing, number of shares and price of proposed offering have not yet been determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces cash tender offers by citigroup global markets Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC for up to $1 billion of co's outstanding debt securities