EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
Jan 13 Cellectis SA :
* Announces exclusive license agreement with Ohio State University, through Ohio State Innovation Foundation
* License agreement aims to develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology targeting multiple myeloma cells
* Aims to file in 2015 an application for a clinical trial authorization for its allogeneic UCART191 product candidate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
* Song Rui Lin has been appointed as a non-executive director of company Source text ( http://bit.ly/2njzTVf ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)