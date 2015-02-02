Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Euronext:
* 1,468,357 new ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will be listed on Alternext Paris as of Feb. 5 as a result of the exercise of non listed stock warrants
* 82,123 new ordinary shares issued by Cellectis will be listed on Alternext Paris on Feb. 5 in an issue reserved for a dedicated person
* New number of outstanding shares of Cellectis after both capital increases is 29,419,721 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: