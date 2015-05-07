(Adds fund manager comment, share prices)

By Robert Hetz and Sonya Dowsett

MADRID May 7 Shares in Spanish telecom tower operator Cellnex jumped 8 percent in their stock market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at around 3.5 billion euros ($4 billion).

Parent Abertis is selling off more than half of Cellnex via the listing to concentrate on its toll roads business.

Investors' appetite for Spanish new issues has picked up as the country has emerged from recession to become one of the fastest-growing economies in the euro zone. Spain ranked second worldwide in value of initial public offerings in the first quarter, according to an EY survey.

But another Spanish company, train maker Talgo, did not perform as strongly, falling 9 percent in its first day of trading, valuing the company at more than 1 billion euros.

Cellnex led the gainers on the Spanish market on Thursday, while Talgo led the fallers.

Cellnex rents telecoms towers to mobile phone companies and also gets revenue stream from TV and radio channels for broadcasting their signals.

"It's hard to find returns in an environment of zero interest rates and low bond yields and assets with steady cash-flow are in high demand," said Jose Lizan, fund manager at Auriga Global Investors, with 32 million euros of assets under management.

Abertis made nearly 1.95 billion euros from the sale of a 60 percent stake and could make more through an option to sell a further 6 percent.

Abertis will use the money to strengthen its balance sheet and invest in new projects, Chief Executive Officer Francisco Reynes told reporters at the stock exchange on Thursday.

U.S. investment fund BlackRock bought 6.2 percent of the stock in the flotation and Spanish bank Caixabank bought 5 percent, Reynes said.

Shares in Madrid-based Talgo, founded in 1942, fell below their listing price of 9.25 euros to change hands at 8.7 euros by 1243 GMT.

"They are not in a sweet spot when it comes to demand for new trains," Lizan of fund manager Auriga said. "Public budgets are strained and renovation of train stock is muted worldwide."

($1 = 0.8850 euros)