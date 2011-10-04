SAN FRANCISCO Oct 4 A local ordinance that
requires warnings about cell phone safety risks should be
blocked from taking effect, an industry group argued in a U.S.
court filing on Tuesday.
Health questions about cell phone use ramped up earlier
this year after a working group of cancer experts from the
World Health Organization suggested it should be classified as
"possibly carcinogenic." Industry groups maintain that does not
mean that cell phones cause cancer.
San Francisco's Board of Supervisors revised a cell phone
disclosure law in July. Among the regulations, retailers must
display a large poster stating, in bold, that "studies continue
to assess potential health effects of mobile phone use."
Retailers are required to comply with the poster rules by
October 25.
In a court filing on Tuesday, the wireless industry group
CTIA argued that San Francisco's ordinance is an illegal speech
restriction that is preempted by federal law.
"Enforcement of the city's regime is imminent and will
cause direct and irreparable harm," the group wrote in its
request for an injunction.
San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said cities have
a vital interest in keeping people informed about health
issues.
"I'm disappointed that the wireless industry is so bent on
quashing the debate about the health effects of cell phone
radiation," Herrera said in a statement.
An industry representative could not immediately comment on
Tuesday.
A hearing on CTIA's request is scheduled for October 20,
according to Herrera's office.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is CTIA-The Wireless Association v. The City and
County of San Francisco, California, 10-cv-3224.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Carol Bishopric)