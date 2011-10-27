* Fact sheets permitted, but must be revised -ruling
* Large posters, warning stickers are disallowed
* City of San Francisco to appeal
By Dan Levine
Oct 27 A U.S. judge blocked most of a San
Francisco ordinance on Thursday that required warnings about cell
phone safety risks, saying it violated the First Amendment.
Health questions about cell phone use grew this year after a
group of World Health Organization cancer experts suggested that
such use be deemed "possibly carcinogenic." Industry groups say
this does not mean that cell phones cause cancer.
Among the ordinance's provisions is one requiring retailers to
display large posters stating in bold that "studies continue to
assess potential health effects of mobile phone use."
In his ruling, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said it was
acceptable that customers be given "fact sheets" to discuss
possible risks of cell phone use, but insisted on changes to the
current sheets so they do not mislead customers into believing
that cell phones are dangerous.
The judge disallowed provisions of the ordinance that mandate
large posters and warning stickers on in-store displays.
The city will ask a federal appeals court to uphold part of
the ruling which allows the fact sheet to go forward, San
Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera said in a statement.
However, Herrera said he will also ask the appeals court to
make clear the city has even broader authority.
"I disagree with his decision to limit the city's message in
the way he has done," Herrera said of Alsup's ruling.
John Walls, VP of public affairs for wireless industry group
CTIA, said the organization was considering its options.
"CTIA respectfully disagrees with the court's determination
that the city could compel distribution of the revised 'fact
sheet,'" Walls said in a statement.
Alsup ruled that most of the ordinance violated the U.S.
Constitution. San Francisco may "within reason" force retailers to
communicate its message, Alsup wrote, but "cannot paste its
municipal message over the message of the retailers."
Alsup temporarily blocked enforcement of the ordinance through
Nov. 30 pending expected appeals, and said he will void it
entirely if the city refuses to revise the fact sheets.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is CTIA-The Wireless Association v. The City and County
of San Francisco, California, 10-cv-3224.
By Dan Levine in San Francisco
York, editing by Bernard Orr)